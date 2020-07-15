/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
358 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Last updated January 21 at 11:39 PM
Contact for Availability
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
12010 78th Ave S
12010 78th Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
$2,000 / 2br – 810 sq. ft - Charming BR ~ Spacious Rambler Style (Seattle) 12010 78th Avenue South Seattle, WA 98178 $2,000 per month (includes water/sewer/landscape-maintenance) Available: Immediately 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 810 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Rainier Beach
6311 S Ryan St
6311 South Ryan Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
990 sqft
6311 S Ryan St Available 08/01/20 Mid-Century Magnificence! - Available August 1st This 1957 adorable mid-century home is full of charm and character! It sits up high off the street and has a peek a boo view of Lake WA.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Tukwila Hill
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
907 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Sunset
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
906 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1348 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
39 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
43 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
78 Units Available
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
4 Units Available
Kennydale
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
932 sqft
Between I-5 and I-405. On-site fitness center, pool with a spa and sauna, and resident lounge. Off-leash dog park. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
14 Units Available
Columbia City
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
10 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
981 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
6 Units Available
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
McMicken
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1098 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
