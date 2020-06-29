All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7150 S Sunnycrest Rd

7150 South Sunnycrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

7150 South Sunnycrest Road, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

cable included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
5 star guests reviews on sublet, sublet, CHBO.

Serene view of Lake Washington, cities, and cascades. Quiet neighborhood.
Fully Furnished clean & bright daylight downstairs 1200sqf unit with separate entry (can be a 2bd) Stocked kitchen & bath. Utilities, W/D, WiFi, Cable included.
Downtown Seattle 20min, Seatac, 15min, South Center Mall 12min, The Landings, eateries, movies, shopping, markets 5min. Water front Coulon Park, Seward Park, and Cedar River nearby.

Nonsmokers, None heavy drinkers, no loud parties, no weapons, no shoes in the house. No pets.
deposit, refundable. credit/background application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

