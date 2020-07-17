12426 S 73rd Lane 35

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Newly remodeled townhouse in Skyway, a small neighborhood before Renton. Short walking distance to bus stop, park, city center & library. Minutes away to Renton, downtown Seattle & Bellevue. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath and completely furnished. Families with kids are welcome and no pet. Assigned parking, plenty of visitors parking and street parking. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in person viewing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXXTgNnJi74&t=26s for Virtual Tour. To schedule in person viewing, you will need to pass the Back Ground Check and Credit Check.

No Pets Allowed



