Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
12426 S 73rd Lane 35
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

12426 S 73rd Lane 35

12426 73rd Ln S · (206) 794-1343
Location

12426 73rd Ln S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 35 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly remodeled Townhouse in Skyway - Property Id: 308371

Newly remodeled townhouse in Skyway, a small neighborhood before Renton. Short walking distance to bus stop, park, city center & library. Minutes away to Renton, downtown Seattle & Bellevue. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath and completely furnished. Families with kids are welcome and no pet. Assigned parking, plenty of visitors parking and street parking. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in person viewing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXXTgNnJi74&t=26s for Virtual Tour. To schedule in person viewing, you will need to pass the Back Ground Check and Credit Check.
Email me if you have any interest then we can start the process!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12426-s-73rd-lane-seattle-wa-unit-35/308371
Property Id 308371

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have any available units?
12426 S 73rd Lane 35 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have?
Some of 12426 S 73rd Lane 35's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 currently offering any rent specials?
12426 S 73rd Lane 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 pet-friendly?
No, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway.
Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 offer parking?
Yes, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 offers parking.
Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have a pool?
No, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 does not have a pool.
Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have accessible units?
No, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12426 S 73rd Lane 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
