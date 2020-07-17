12426 S 73rd Lane 35

Amenities
Newly remodeled Townhouse in Skyway - Property Id: 308371
Newly remodeled townhouse in Skyway, a small neighborhood before Renton. Short walking distance to bus stop, park, city center & library. Minutes away to Renton, downtown Seattle & Bellevue. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath and completely furnished. Families with kids are welcome and no pet. Assigned parking, plenty of visitors parking and street parking. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in person viewing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXXTgNnJi74&t=26s for Virtual Tour. To schedule in person viewing, you will need to pass the Back Ground Check and Credit Check.
Email me if you have any interest then we can start the process!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12426-s-73rd-lane-seattle-wa-unit-35/308371
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5952311)