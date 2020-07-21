11060 Lotus Pl S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly updated 3 bedroom home! - Lease today this charming three bedroom, two bathroom single family home. Located conveniently in South Seattle just a few blocks up from beautiful Lake Washington.

Easy access to the Rainier Beach Light Rail station, local groceries, Downtown Seattle, Columbia City, Boeing, SeaTac and so much more!



Enjoy hard wood floors throughout, fresh new paint and a spacious backyard patio.

12 month lease

Pets allowed pending management approval ($30 per month per pet)

Resident pays all utilities

*Garage not included



(RLNE5143067)