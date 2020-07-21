All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
11060 Lotus Pl S
11060 Lotus Pl S

11060 Lotus Place South · No Longer Available
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Location

11060 Lotus Place South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Newly updated 3 bedroom home! - Lease today this charming three bedroom, two bathroom single family home. Located conveniently in South Seattle just a few blocks up from beautiful Lake Washington.
Easy access to the Rainier Beach Light Rail station, local groceries, Downtown Seattle, Columbia City, Boeing, SeaTac and so much more!

Enjoy hard wood floors throughout, fresh new paint and a spacious backyard patio.
12 month lease
Pets allowed pending management approval ($30 per month per pet)
Resident pays all utilities
*Garage not included

(RLNE5143067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11060 Lotus Pl S have any available units?
11060 Lotus Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 11060 Lotus Pl S have?
Some of 11060 Lotus Pl S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11060 Lotus Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
11060 Lotus Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11060 Lotus Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11060 Lotus Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 11060 Lotus Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 11060 Lotus Pl S offers parking.
Does 11060 Lotus Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11060 Lotus Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11060 Lotus Pl S have a pool?
No, 11060 Lotus Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 11060 Lotus Pl S have accessible units?
No, 11060 Lotus Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 11060 Lotus Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11060 Lotus Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11060 Lotus Pl S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11060 Lotus Pl S does not have units with air conditioning.
