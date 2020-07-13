Apartment List
/
WA
/
bremerton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Bremerton, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bremerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bremerton
823 Dr Ml King Way
823 Dr Ml King Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
Amazing apt located in downtown Bremerton. Private two bedroom one bath apt above a garage. Comes with reserved outdoor parking. 12 Month Lease. No pets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1778 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3301 Rickey Road
3301 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
646 Washington Ave - 1
646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
853 sqft
Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Acorn St
116 Acorn Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Duplex in East Bremerton available for rent. This unit is currently occupied, available for Lease July 1, 2020. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and new energy efficient windows. Washer and Dryer hook ups.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit A
140 Cambrian Avenue South, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom in Navy Yard City - 1 bed 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen, large bedroom with double closets and full bath. Fresh paint and flooring. Lower storage area, covered parking and laundry area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
107 Arvon Avenue
107 Arvon Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
864 sqft
Lots of natural light brightens up this charming 2 bed 1 bath duplex. Enter into a carpeted living room that flows to the kitchen and dining area. A sliding door lets in plenty of light to both areas.
Results within 1 mile of Bremerton

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! - Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community. Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3704 West E Street
3704 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
790 sqft
2 Bedroom Bremerton Home! - Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in convenient Bremerton location close to PSNS & highway. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking and detached garage with lots of room for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
2131 Wyoming Street
2131 Northeast Wyoming Street, Enetai, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manette/Illahee area of Bremerton - Available 5/1/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bath one level duplex on the edge of Manette and Illahee on a dead end street.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front
Results within 5 miles of Bremerton
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
City Guide for Bremerton, WA

If you were to ask one of the 39,000 Bremerton, Washington residents what they’re most proud of in their little city, you might hear “Puget Sound Naval Shipyard” come up quite a bit. But that’s not the only thing these citizens have to be proud of. From the great views to nice waterfront properties, this little Seattle suburb has great character behind it.

Speaking of Seattle’s proximity to Bremerton, we should mention the ferry that connects the two. The ferry carries both walk-on passengers and cars through the Puget Sound waterways, past Bainbridge Island to Seattle in about 55 minutes. During rush hour, you’ll need to get to the ferry terminal about an hour before your boat leaves. It’s not the fastest way to travel, but it is incredibly helpful to those looking to keep city work away from home life.

But we’re not here to help you with your commute now are we? Heck no. We’re here to help you find a sweet apartment in Bremerton, Washington, so let’s get to it!

What’s your pleasure when it comes to the type of neighborhood? Since Bremerton is just about surrounded by water, perhaps you’re seeking a view of the wet stuff? If so, check out the Sinclair View Apartments for rent, located just a short walk to the waterside shops and eateries. You can snag a one-bedroom place here for $895 a month, but vacancies don’t last too long so act fast.

While it isn’t located on the waterfront, the Panorama Apartment offers water views for $805 to $1,210 a month and tiny security deposits.

The official median rent in Bremerton is $740 a month and you’ll find the lower cost apartments in West Bremerton. In fact, you can rent a cute, cat-friendly duplex here for $685, or a studio apartment one block from Olympic College for $550. East Bremerton offers a range of apartment styles and prices. Plan on spending from $700 to over $1,000 to live in this part of town.

Pet-friendly apartments are scattered across Bremerton. Studios on 14th Avenue South allow pets, only charge $575 a month and they offer a move-in special. If you and the pooch need a larger place, take a look at the one and two bedroom apartment rentals in that area that rent for between $725 and $1,025.

While there’s not as much nightlife in Bremerton as there is in Seattle, the downtown underwent a major revitalization in the early 2000s. Now you can find lots of cool shops and some interesting places to eat, so feel free to indulge. If you want to head to Seattle to partake in nightlife big-city style, there’s a handy tunnel that runs underneath downtown Bremerton that will take you from Burwell Street to the ferry terminal.

One thing we like about Bremerton is that they – unlike Google – know that a blackberry is a fruit and not a smart phone. The whole town salutes the blackberry every year during the Blackberry Festival, so make sure you know the difference, too or things might get awkward. When you move to Bremerton, plan on spending every Labor Day weekend in homeport where you can pig out on blackberry ice cream, pie, candy and wine.

Ah, the good life. Right here in Bremerton, Washington. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bremerton, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bremerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBremerton 3 BedroomsBremerton Accessible Apartments
Bremerton Apartments with BalconyBremerton Apartments with GarageBremerton Apartments with GymBremerton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Apartments with PoolBremerton Apartments with Washer-DryerBremerton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College