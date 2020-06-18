682 Northpark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Town home in great East Bremerton location close to the highway, PSNS, Bangor, Silverdale and more! Fully furnished kitchens include all appliances plus pantry, eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on main floor and continental style full bath upstairs with adjoining private vanity and sink for master bedroom. The master bedroom features double closets. Private patio off the dining area embraces the fully landscaped grounds. 2 car maximum. Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping are an additional $84 per month.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,207, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,132, Available 3/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.