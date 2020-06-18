All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 682 Northpark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
682 Northpark Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

682 Northpark Lane

682 Northpark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

682 Northpark Lane, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Town home in great East Bremerton location close to the highway, PSNS, Bangor, Silverdale and more! Fully furnished kitchens include all appliances plus pantry, eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on main floor and continental style full bath upstairs with adjoining private vanity and sink for master bedroom. The master bedroom features double closets. Private patio off the dining area embraces the fully landscaped grounds. 2 car maximum. Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping are an additional $84 per month.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,207, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,132, Available 3/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Northpark Lane have any available units?
682 Northpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 682 Northpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
682 Northpark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Northpark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 682 Northpark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 682 Northpark Lane offer parking?
No, 682 Northpark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 682 Northpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Northpark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Northpark Lane have a pool?
No, 682 Northpark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 682 Northpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 682 Northpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Northpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Northpark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 682 Northpark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 682 Northpark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College