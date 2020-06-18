611 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Application Pending - This 2 bedroom 1 bath stucco home built in 1918, 1600 square feet on 3 levels. Main floor has a large living room with vintage wood floors, dining room with built ins and french doors as well as an open kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, again with hard wood floors and a full bath. In the basement there is tons of storage, new washer dryer and utility tub. Fully fenced back yard with enough parking space for several cars. 0.2 miles from the Burwell Tunnel, 0.6 miles from the ferries to Seattle and Port Orchard and who can forget about the 8 daily sailings of the new Bremerton to Seattle fast ferry. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS PLEASE (AZ/DL)



Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact Angie at, angie@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2244 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



