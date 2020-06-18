All apartments in Bremerton
611 Park Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

611 Park Avenue

611 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337
Downtown Bremerton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
parking
Application Pending - This 2 bedroom 1 bath stucco home built in 1918, 1600 square feet on 3 levels. Main floor has a large living room with vintage wood floors, dining room with built ins and french doors as well as an open kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, again with hard wood floors and a full bath. In the basement there is tons of storage, new washer dryer and utility tub. Fully fenced back yard with enough parking space for several cars. 0.2 miles from the Burwell Tunnel, 0.6 miles from the ferries to Seattle and Port Orchard and who can forget about the 8 daily sailings of the new Bremerton to Seattle fast ferry. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS PLEASE (AZ/DL)

Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact Angie at, angie@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2244 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3760503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Park Avenue have any available units?
611 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 611 Park Avenue have?
Some of 611 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 611 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 611 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 611 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
