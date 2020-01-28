360 Washington Unit 106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stunning Water and Marina views from this Amazing Harborside Condo. Walking distance to PSNS, Ferry, Shops and Restaurants. - Walking distance to the hustle and bustle of downtown Bremerton, PSNS, restaurants, shops, and ease of access to the Ferry for those commuting or if you just want to spend the day in Seattle. This unique style condo offers floor to ceiling windows that wrap around the living room and dining room. Open concept living with plenty of natural light to make your day and custom paint colors. Sit and relax and enjoy the water view. Easy access to your shared patio and community courtyard area. Gas fireplace for those chilly evenings and this condo has so much more to offer. 2bdrs. with master offering walk in closet, 1.75bth with, engineered wood floors, limestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, stackable washer /dryer, 1 reserved / secured parking spot, and a small storage unit included. Secured Parking Garage as well as secured building. Will need an appointment to view and sorry No Pets Please. Deposit is the same as the rent. Take the time to view this property today! (MT, JM)



Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3966681)