Bremerton, WA
3237 Rickey Road
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

3237 Rickey Road

3237 Rickey Road · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Come see this home with a view. Loaded with plenty of extras, this home has it all including a large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, bamboo flooring, stainless appliances, lots of storage, gas fireplace and a separate dining area. The large master suite has a 5 piece bath & walk in closet. Custom blinds and a bonus room upstairs finish it off. Easy care yard is fully landscaped & fenced with gas hook up for BBQ. All new carpets upstairs. Pets may be considered with owner approval, additional security deposit and pet screening.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Rickey Road have any available units?
3237 Rickey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3237 Rickey Road have?
Some of 3237 Rickey Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Rickey Road currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Rickey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Rickey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 Rickey Road is pet friendly.
Does 3237 Rickey Road offer parking?
No, 3237 Rickey Road does not offer parking.
Does 3237 Rickey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Rickey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Rickey Road have a pool?
No, 3237 Rickey Road does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Rickey Road have accessible units?
No, 3237 Rickey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Rickey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Rickey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Rickey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 Rickey Road does not have units with air conditioning.

