Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charmer in the Woods - This cute 2 bedroom, one bath home is nestled in the woods with a separate outbuilding for storage.

The home sits above the road with a washer/dryer, back door entrance, living room and two bedrooms.

One pet is negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit.

Tenants must carry liability insurance and are responsible for all utilities and grounds care.

Application process is online at windermereforrent.com.



(RLNE3776506)