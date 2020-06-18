2641 Stephenson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy and clean 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located on a dead end and up against the Stephens Canyon greenbelt. This gem offers privacy and a creek view from the deck. The garage is extra deep so you can park a car and have lots of space for storage. Master bedroom has a door directly into the bathroom. Small deck on the back. This is a no pet home. Close to Lion's Field Park, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, Olympic College and more. There will be an additonal $50 per month for water and $50 for sewer. This home will be managed by the owner after placement of tenants.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.