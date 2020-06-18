All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2641 Stephenson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2641 Stephenson Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

2641 Stephenson Avenue

2641 Stephenson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2641 Stephenson Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy and clean 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located on a dead end and up against the Stephens Canyon greenbelt. This gem offers privacy and a creek view from the deck. The garage is extra deep so you can park a car and have lots of space for storage. Master bedroom has a door directly into the bathroom. Small deck on the back. This is a no pet home. Close to Lion's Field Park, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, Olympic College and more. There will be an additonal $50 per month for water and $50 for sewer. This home will be managed by the owner after placement of tenants.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue have any available units?
2641 Stephenson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2641 Stephenson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Stephenson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Stephenson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 Stephenson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Stephenson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Stephenson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2641 Stephenson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2641 Stephenson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Stephenson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Stephenson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Stephenson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College