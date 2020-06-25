2520 N Wycoff Ave

Amenities

Waterfront with Private Beach Access - Looking for waterfront property? Look no further....Enjoy the water view with Warren Ave bridge from the kitchen, living room, and partial wrap-around deck or while sitting around the firepit just above the beach. The cathedral ceiling, open kitchen and living room with wall to wall windows allows for lots of natural light and those amazing views to take precedence. The kitchen has been updated to include all appliances with the range facing those views. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are located on the main floor. The bathroom features a claw foot tub with separate shower and lots of built-in shelving. The basement has been completely finished with a bonus room for whatever your needs might be. On the other side of the bonus room is a separate laundry room with front loading washer and dryer and plenty of cabinet/storage space. The one car garage is accessible through the laundry room and includes an L shaped workbench and additional storage space. Just outside the garage is a one car carport with space for one small car. Additional storage space in the storage shed located in the partially fenced yard. Though the home has been updated there are many features left original to the home to give it that extra charm. Please note that the fireplace is non-working and will not fixed. . Tenant is responsible for all utilities and is on septic. No Pets.

Reid Property Management does Not Accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

