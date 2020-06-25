All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

2520 N Wycoff Ave

2520 Wycoff Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Wycoff Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Waterfront with Private Beach Access - Looking for waterfront property? Look no further....Enjoy the water view with Warren Ave bridge from the kitchen, living room, and partial wrap-around deck or while sitting around the firepit just above the beach. The cathedral ceiling, open kitchen and living room with wall to wall windows allows for lots of natural light and those amazing views to take precedence. The kitchen has been updated to include all appliances with the range facing those views. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are located on the main floor. The bathroom features a claw foot tub with separate shower and lots of built-in shelving. The basement has been completely finished with a bonus room for whatever your needs might be. On the other side of the bonus room is a separate laundry room with front loading washer and dryer and plenty of cabinet/storage space. The one car garage is accessible through the laundry room and includes an L shaped workbench and additional storage space. Just outside the garage is a one car carport with space for one small car. Additional storage space in the storage shed located in the partially fenced yard. Though the home has been updated there are many features left original to the home to give it that extra charm. Please note that the fireplace is non-working and will not fixed. . Tenant is responsible for all utilities and is on septic. No Pets.
Reid Property Management does Not Accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.
(MT, JM)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have any available units?
2520 N Wycoff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have?
Some of 2520 N Wycoff Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 N Wycoff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2520 N Wycoff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 N Wycoff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2520 N Wycoff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2520 N Wycoff Ave offers parking.
Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 N Wycoff Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have a pool?
No, 2520 N Wycoff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have accessible units?
No, 2520 N Wycoff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 N Wycoff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 N Wycoff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 N Wycoff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

