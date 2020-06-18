Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1235 5th St Available 03/24/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Bremerton! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



This adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath in Bremerton is something you won't want to pass on! Covered front porch leading inside to a cozy front room with a bay window. Original hardwood floors with TONS of natural light and peekaboo views of the water on the third floor! Spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the main floor and one room on the third floor. Partially finished basement and fully fenced private back yard w/ off street parking & 1 car detached garage. Garbage paid by owner! This is a perfect location near Downtown Bremerton, Seattle ferry, Parks, Olympic College and Highway. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4725557)