All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1235 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1235 5th St
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1235 5th St

1235 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1235 5th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1235 5th St Available 03/24/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Bremerton! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

This adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath in Bremerton is something you won't want to pass on! Covered front porch leading inside to a cozy front room with a bay window. Original hardwood floors with TONS of natural light and peekaboo views of the water on the third floor! Spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the main floor and one room on the third floor. Partially finished basement and fully fenced private back yard w/ off street parking & 1 car detached garage. Garbage paid by owner! This is a perfect location near Downtown Bremerton, Seattle ferry, Parks, Olympic College and Highway. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4725557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 5th St have any available units?
1235 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1235 5th St have?
Some of 1235 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1235 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1235 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1235 5th St offers parking.
Does 1235 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 5th St have a pool?
No, 1235 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1235 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1235 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College