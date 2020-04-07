All apartments in Bremerton
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1132 Scott Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

1132 Scott Avenue

1132 Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Scott Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex features new flooring, cabinets, countertops, and stainless-steel appliances in a prime Manette location. An assigned one car garage and large shared driveway offer plenty of parking space. The full-length deck featuring partial water and mountain views is perfect for relaxing. The ductless heat pump keeps the home warm in the winter months and provides air conditioning in the summer. Shared yard. Dry storage closet on the deck. Water, sewer, and yard care are included with the rent. This home is close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, and dining. This is a no pet home.

The adjoining duplex is occupied, please respect the current occupants’ privacy and do NOT walk around the property. This home will be managed by the owner after the lease signing.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Scott Avenue have any available units?
1132 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1132 Scott Avenue have?
Some of 1132 Scott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Scott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1132 Scott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Scott Avenue offers parking.
Does 1132 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 1132 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1132 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Scott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1132 Scott Avenue has units with air conditioning.

