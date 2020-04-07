1132 Scott Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Completely updated 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex features new flooring, cabinets, countertops, and stainless-steel appliances in a prime Manette location. An assigned one car garage and large shared driveway offer plenty of parking space. The full-length deck featuring partial water and mountain views is perfect for relaxing. The ductless heat pump keeps the home warm in the winter months and provides air conditioning in the summer. Shared yard. Dry storage closet on the deck. Water, sewer, and yard care are included with the rent. This home is close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, and dining. This is a no pet home.



The adjoining duplex is occupied, please respect the current occupants’ privacy and do NOT walk around the property. This home will be managed by the owner after the lease signing.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.