Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1110 Highland Ave.

1110 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
1110 Highland Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Amazing Opportunity to Live Downtown & High Bank Waterfront - This vintage Bremerton home is loaded with character and artistic flare. As you enter the home from the covered front porch you will be greeted with freshly painted walls and wood floors. Enjoy the water view, Manette Bridge and Ferry in passing while nestled into the oh so cozy sunroom with attached deck and backyard access. This one story home has two bedrooms with shared bathroom and unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Washer and Dryer are located in basement.. The fully fenced yard has gated entry points with lots of parking space. A landscaper is included in the rent. This property has no garage or covered parking. Forced air heat, natural gas, public water/sewer, tenant responsible for all utilities to the property. 1-Year lease. Walking distance to Ferry, PSNS and Evergreen Park. Deposit same as rent. (BY/DL)

Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

To schedule viewing please contact Dorinda at 360-308-2209 or dorinda@reidpm.com.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558643)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1110 Highland Ave. have any available units?
1110 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1110 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 1110 Highland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Highland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1110 Highland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Highland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1110 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Highland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 1110 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1110 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Highland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Highland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
