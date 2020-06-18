1110 Highland Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing Opportunity to Live Downtown & High Bank Waterfront - This vintage Bremerton home is loaded with character and artistic flare. As you enter the home from the covered front porch you will be greeted with freshly painted walls and wood floors. Enjoy the water view, Manette Bridge and Ferry in passing while nestled into the oh so cozy sunroom with attached deck and backyard access. This one story home has two bedrooms with shared bathroom and unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Washer and Dryer are located in basement.. The fully fenced yard has gated entry points with lots of parking space. A landscaper is included in the rent. This property has no garage or covered parking. Forced air heat, natural gas, public water/sewer, tenant responsible for all utilities to the property. 1-Year lease. Walking distance to Ferry, PSNS and Evergreen Park. Deposit same as rent. (BY/DL)



Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



To schedule viewing please contact Dorinda at 360-308-2209 or dorinda@reidpm.com.



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. Co-signer's need to make 4x's (Gross) the rent to qualify.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4558643)