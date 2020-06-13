/
3 bedroom apartments
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulevard Park, WA
Riverton-Boulevard Park
10860 14th Ave S Seattle
10860 14th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
**Handyman Special** $319,950 BAD CREDIT OK! Don't Miss this Great Rent to Own Opportunity to Own a Home in Seattle! 3Bed 1Bath, Spacious Yard, Plenty Space for RV! Vidos Tour Link: https://youtu.be/V9etvDXS_ZU
Results within 1 mile of Boulevard Park
Riverton-Boulevard Park
11603 8th Ave S
11603 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA
Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Boulevard Park
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1293 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
858 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
Atlantic
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1154 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
International District
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1120 sqft
125 apartments in Seattles most exciting neighborhood set the stage for a connected lifestyle surrounded by the very best Seattle has to offer.
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,825
1840 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Mount Baker
3638 Courtland Pl S #A
3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.
Atlantic
1316 26th Ave S
1316 26th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,283
1490 sqft
GORGEOUS MODERN Home - No detail has been overlooked! Hardwood flooring, high-end stainless appliances, quartz counters, tile backsplashes and heated polished concrete flooring, your toes will love it here! Radiant concrete floors greet you at
Atlantic
517 25th Ave. S. B
517 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in the bustling Central District - Gorgeous townhome in the bustling Central District! Bask in the natural light coming through multiple sliding doors. Relax in the living area with gleaming hardwoods.
Fauntleroy
8407 35th Ave SW
8407 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1380 sqft
Available 07/06/20 3BR/1.75BATH in Gatewood - Property Id: 129937 ***Open house 6/6 & 6/7 11am-1pm *** Come prepared to follow social distancing guidelines*** Charming West Seattle bungalow in the Gatewood neighborhood.
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
11035 Cornell Ave. South
11035 Cornell Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
Lovely 3BR/1BA Lakeridge Rambler - Available now. Lovely 3BR/1BA rambler in Lakeridge area of South Seattle.
17714 46th Ave S
17714 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Nice Mountain View Upstairs - Property Id: 213768 3 Bedroom nice with Mount rainier view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213768 Property Id 213768 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816707)
Atlantic
829 19th Ave S Unit A
829 19th Ave S, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1970 sqft
Unit Unit A Available 07/15/20 Luxury townhome with downtown & Mountain view - Property Id: 279216 Full of light .Big windows natural light in every room. Amazing view of downtown mountains and CenturyLink. Balcony in master bedroom.
Mount Baker
1511 36th Ave S
1511 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1511 36th Ave S Available 06/24/20 Views of Lake Washington...... - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located in the highly desired neighborhood of the Lechi/ Mt Baker in Seattle. This property features expansive views of Lake Washington.
Delridge
7542 21st Avenue Southwest
7542 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Dunlap
8414 55th Avenue South
8414 55th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
8414 55th Avenue South Available 06/26/20 Pritchard Beach House - Available 7/1 - Gorgeous Mid Century gem for lease on large lot! Beautifully renovated, you'll find classic features such as a sunken living room with exposed beams, handsome
Rainier View
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Mount Baker
3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A
3318 Wetmore Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1590 sqft
Townhouse in Mount Baker Neighborhood - ******** APP PENDING ********* Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and a light-filled kitchen. Built green, the open concept living area allowing for bountiful natural light.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
10645 Dixon Dr S
10645 Dixon Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
930 sqft
10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home.
Gatewood
6742 37th Ave SW
6742 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
West Seattle 4 Bed / 2 Bath - English Tudor SFH in Quiet Gatewood Hill Neighborhood!!! - This home has just been updated! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. Peek-A-Boo views of Downtown Seattle and Olympics.
