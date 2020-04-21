All apartments in Boulevard Park
Find more places like 10521 14th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulevard Park, WA
/
10521 14th Ave S
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

10521 14th Ave S

10521 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10521 14th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled Rambler for lease. - Available now! Gorgeous 3 bed 1.75 single family rambler for lease. Sprawling front yard, mature landscaping- long driveway oversized 1 car garage. New interior flooring and fresh interior paint. Update bathrooms with sparkling light fixtures. Large master suite with 3/4 bath and lots of light. Open great room with living, dining and kitchen space. Attached one car garage and laundry space. 12 month minimum, first month and deposit (refundable) no smoking and no pets please. Contact agent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 14th Ave S have any available units?
10521 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulevard Park, WA.
Is 10521 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10521 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 10521 14th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulevard Park.
Does 10521 14th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 10521 14th Ave S offers parking.
Does 10521 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 14th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 14th Ave S have a pool?
No, 10521 14th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10521 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 10521 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10521 14th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10521 14th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10521 14th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMercer Island, WA
Des Moines, WANewcastle, WAFairwood, WALakeland North, WACovington, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WAFife Heights, WAPacific, WAWoodinville, WAMilton, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College