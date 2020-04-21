10521 14th Ave S

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Gorgeous Remodeled Rambler for lease. - Available now! Gorgeous 3 bed 1.75 single family rambler for lease. Sprawling front yard, mature landscaping- long driveway oversized 1 car garage. New interior flooring and fresh interior paint. Update bathrooms with sparkling light fixtures. Large master suite with 3/4 bath and lots of light. Open great room with living, dining and kitchen space. Attached one car garage and laundry space. 12 month minimum, first month and deposit (refundable) no smoking and no pets please. Contact agent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5695159)