805 191st Pl SW - (FOR RENT) Spacious and bright, lovely 2-story home with 3-car garage. Formal living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings. Family room with gas fireplace. All appliances in kitchen w/center island and the deck off the family room makes this an excellent home for entertaining and family living. Den on the main floor. Second floor with spacious hallway has master suite with 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closets. 4 additional bedrooms. Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes,at 425-681-0156, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914666)