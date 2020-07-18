All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

805 191st Pl SW

805 191st Place Southwest · (425) 681-0156
Location

805 191st Place Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98036
Filbert-Winesap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 805 191st Pl SW · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2780 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
805 191st Pl SW - (FOR RENT) Spacious and bright, lovely 2-story home with 3-car garage. Formal living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings. Family room with gas fireplace. All appliances in kitchen w/center island and the deck off the family room makes this an excellent home for entertaining and family living. Den on the main floor. Second floor with spacious hallway has master suite with 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closets. 4 additional bedrooms. Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes,at 425-681-0156, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 191st Pl SW have any available units?
805 191st Pl SW has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 191st Pl SW have?
Some of 805 191st Pl SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 191st Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
805 191st Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 191st Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 805 191st Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 805 191st Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 805 191st Pl SW offers parking.
Does 805 191st Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 191st Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 191st Pl SW have a pool?
No, 805 191st Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 805 191st Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 805 191st Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 805 191st Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 191st Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 191st Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 191st Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
