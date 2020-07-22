Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park parking garage pet friendly

703 Hubbard Rd - Property Id: 187197



Immaculate & fully renovated rambler near Lynnwood/ Bothell border, like new! 3 bed, 1.75 bath includes spacious Master Suite w/ private entrance. Cozy up in the living room by the wood burning fireplace this season. Open concept kitchen with all new SS appliances & breakfast bar. Bright sun-lit dining room with french door entrance to backyard with barn, dog run & fruit trees! Detached garage w/ covered carport

No Pets Allowed



