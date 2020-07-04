All apartments in Bothell West
20708 10th Pl W
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

20708 10th Pl W

20708 10th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

20708 10th Place West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20708 10th Pl W Available 05/08/20 Lavish 4bd Home! - **Application Pending**

Timeless style meets modern, rustic charm in this 4BR/2.5BA, nearly 2,000 sqft two-story Certified Energy Efficient home! The cool color palette of the Craftsman-style exterior creates a marvelous faade of tranquility. In the foyer, you are greeted by chic hardwood flooring and a formal dining room (flex space/office) with French doors. Having large parties or intimate gatherings is easy in the open-concept kitchen and living room area! Create delicious meals in your kitchen featuring a custom-built, engineered stone island w/seating, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and tons of countertop space! The living room has an enormous picture window with a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom beckons relaxation with an enviable en suite, featuring a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities! In addition, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet w/organizers! The additional three bedrooms are also roomy and have ample closet space. Other features: highly coveted 2nd floor laundry, 2 car garage, den, loft space, tankless hot water heater, fenced-in backyard!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 05/08

(RLNE5700796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20708 10th Pl W have any available units?
20708 10th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20708 10th Pl W have?
Some of 20708 10th Pl W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20708 10th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
20708 10th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20708 10th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20708 10th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 20708 10th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 20708 10th Pl W offers parking.
Does 20708 10th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20708 10th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20708 10th Pl W have a pool?
No, 20708 10th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 20708 10th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 20708 10th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 20708 10th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20708 10th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20708 10th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20708 10th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

