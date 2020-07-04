Amenities
20708 10th Pl W Available 05/08/20 Lavish 4bd Home! - **Application Pending**
Timeless style meets modern, rustic charm in this 4BR/2.5BA, nearly 2,000 sqft two-story Certified Energy Efficient home! The cool color palette of the Craftsman-style exterior creates a marvelous faade of tranquility. In the foyer, you are greeted by chic hardwood flooring and a formal dining room (flex space/office) with French doors. Having large parties or intimate gatherings is easy in the open-concept kitchen and living room area! Create delicious meals in your kitchen featuring a custom-built, engineered stone island w/seating, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and tons of countertop space! The living room has an enormous picture window with a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom beckons relaxation with an enviable en suite, featuring a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities! In addition, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet w/organizers! The additional three bedrooms are also roomy and have ample closet space. Other features: highly coveted 2nd floor laundry, 2 car garage, den, loft space, tankless hot water heater, fenced-in backyard!
**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 05/08
(RLNE5700796)