hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20708 10th Pl W Available 05/08/20 Lavish 4bd Home! - **Application Pending**



Timeless style meets modern, rustic charm in this 4BR/2.5BA, nearly 2,000 sqft two-story Certified Energy Efficient home! The cool color palette of the Craftsman-style exterior creates a marvelous faade of tranquility. In the foyer, you are greeted by chic hardwood flooring and a formal dining room (flex space/office) with French doors. Having large parties or intimate gatherings is easy in the open-concept kitchen and living room area! Create delicious meals in your kitchen featuring a custom-built, engineered stone island w/seating, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and tons of countertop space! The living room has an enormous picture window with a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom beckons relaxation with an enviable en suite, featuring a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities! In addition, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet w/organizers! The additional three bedrooms are also roomy and have ample closet space. Other features: highly coveted 2nd floor laundry, 2 car garage, den, loft space, tankless hot water heater, fenced-in backyard!



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 05/08



