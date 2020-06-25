20328 Bothell Everett Hwy Unit B304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



See this pretty, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit located in the peaceful Bothell West neighborhood in Bothell, Washington. 20328 Bothell Everett Highway has some transit which has nearby public transportation.



Its bright and intimate interior has hardwood flooring, a beautiful fireplace, and big windows with blinds. A lovely kitchen with an island kitchen, granite countertops and dark-toned cabinets and drawers for ample storage. There are ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bathroom is simply a relaxing space to sleep. The clean bathroom has a small vanity, and a bathtub/shower combo, walled in with white tiles and partitioned with a shower curtain, furnished. A forced-air heater serves as climate control in the house. An in-unit washer and dryer for laundry are provided. There is also extra small storage in the patio.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is 1 uncovered parking spot and first come, first serve guest parking.



No pets allowed.



Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615218)