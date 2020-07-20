20324 Bothell F101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking guest parking

Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bath in Bothell - Property Id: 133598



Spacious ground-floor unit in desirable Park at North Creek. Home features open floor plan, granite counters, hardwood floors, new tile floors in hallway bathroom, and covered patio with locked storage. One reserved parking with ample guest parking on premise.



Close to bus stations and less than 2 miles from exit 26 on I-405. Minutes from grocery stores and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed



