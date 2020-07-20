20324 Bothell F101

Amenities
Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bath in Bothell - Property Id: 133598
Spacious ground-floor unit in desirable Park at North Creek. Home features open floor plan, granite counters, hardwood floors, new tile floors in hallway bathroom, and covered patio with locked storage. One reserved parking with ample guest parking on premise.
Close to bus stations and less than 2 miles from exit 26 on I-405. Minutes from grocery stores and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133598
No Pets Allowed
