All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 20324 Bothell F101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
20324 Bothell F101
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

20324 Bothell F101

20324 Bothell Everett Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

20324 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bath in Bothell - Property Id: 133598

Spacious ground-floor unit in desirable Park at North Creek. Home features open floor plan, granite counters, hardwood floors, new tile floors in hallway bathroom, and covered patio with locked storage. One reserved parking with ample guest parking on premise.

Close to bus stations and less than 2 miles from exit 26 on I-405. Minutes from grocery stores and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133598
Property Id 133598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20324 Bothell F101 have any available units?
20324 Bothell F101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20324 Bothell F101 have?
Some of 20324 Bothell F101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20324 Bothell F101 currently offering any rent specials?
20324 Bothell F101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20324 Bothell F101 pet-friendly?
No, 20324 Bothell F101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 20324 Bothell F101 offer parking?
Yes, 20324 Bothell F101 offers parking.
Does 20324 Bothell F101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20324 Bothell F101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20324 Bothell F101 have a pool?
No, 20324 Bothell F101 does not have a pool.
Does 20324 Bothell F101 have accessible units?
No, 20324 Bothell F101 does not have accessible units.
Does 20324 Bothell F101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20324 Bothell F101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20324 Bothell F101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20324 Bothell F101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College