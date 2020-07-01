All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

20228 3rd Pl W

20228 3rd Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

20228 3rd Pl W, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful, 2-story home in desirable Lynnwood. It is centrally located to Boeing, Alderwood Mall, Seattle, I-5, I-405, shopping, restaurants, and more. The home shows pride of ownership.

Walk thru the front door down the hall into the large living room.
Access a slider to go out into the back yard and BBQ on the large deck.

The kitchen is wonderfully appointed. Lots of light oak cabinetry provides a dazzling contrast to the granite countertops that shine in the light. Appliances include a Electric range, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave.

There is a 1/2-bath powder room downstairs for guests and convenience. Off the kitchen the large dining room window looks over the backyard and brings in the afternoon light. The laundry room is located upstairs.

The master suite is very large and includes a 5-piece bath featuring a soaking tub, and double sinks. A walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. A second bedroom is larger than average, while two more bedrooms are served by a full bath.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000.security deposit; $300. admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $200. HOA move in fee All utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20228 3rd Pl W have any available units?
20228 3rd Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20228 3rd Pl W have?
Some of 20228 3rd Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20228 3rd Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
20228 3rd Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20228 3rd Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 20228 3rd Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 20228 3rd Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 20228 3rd Pl W offers parking.
Does 20228 3rd Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20228 3rd Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20228 3rd Pl W have a pool?
No, 20228 3rd Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 20228 3rd Pl W have accessible units?
No, 20228 3rd Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 20228 3rd Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20228 3rd Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 20228 3rd Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20228 3rd Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

