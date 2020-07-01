20228 3rd Pl W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful, 2-story home in desirable Lynnwood. It is centrally located to Boeing, Alderwood Mall, Seattle, I-5, I-405, shopping, restaurants, and more. The home shows pride of ownership.



Walk thru the front door down the hall into the large living room.

Access a slider to go out into the back yard and BBQ on the large deck.



The kitchen is wonderfully appointed. Lots of light oak cabinetry provides a dazzling contrast to the granite countertops that shine in the light. Appliances include a Electric range, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave.



There is a 1/2-bath powder room downstairs for guests and convenience. Off the kitchen the large dining room window looks over the backyard and brings in the afternoon light. The laundry room is located upstairs.



The master suite is very large and includes a 5-piece bath featuring a soaking tub, and double sinks. A walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. A second bedroom is larger than average, while two more bedrooms are served by a full bath.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000.security deposit; $300. admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $200. HOA move in fee All utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.