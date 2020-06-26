All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

20223 4th Pl W

20223 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20223 4th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This beautiful, 2-story home in desirable Lynnwood. It is centrally located to Boeing, Alderwood Mall, Seattle, I-5, I-405, shopping, restaurants, and more. The home shows pride of ownership.

Walk thru the front door down the hall into the large living room.
Access a slider to go out into the back yard and BBQ on the large deck.

The kitchen is wonderfully appointed. Lots of light oak cabinetry provides a dazzling contrast to the granite countertops that shine in the light. Appliances include a Electric range, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave.

There is a 1/2-bath powder room downstairs for guests and convenience. Off the kitchen the large dining room window looks over the backyard and brings in the afternoon light. The laundry room is located upstairs.

The master suite is very large and includes a 5-piece bath featuring a soaking tub, and double sinks. A walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. A second bedroom is larger than average, while two more bedrooms are served by a full bath.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000.security deposit; $300. admin fee; $40/adult app fee; $200. HOA move in fee All utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20223 4th Pl W have any available units?
20223 4th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20223 4th Pl W have?
Some of 20223 4th Pl W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20223 4th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
20223 4th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20223 4th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 20223 4th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 20223 4th Pl W offer parking?
No, 20223 4th Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 20223 4th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20223 4th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20223 4th Pl W have a pool?
No, 20223 4th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 20223 4th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 20223 4th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 20223 4th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20223 4th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 20223 4th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20223 4th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
