Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

19225 Damson Rd#J1

19225 Damson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19225 Damson Rd, Bothell West, WA 98036
Filbert-Winesap

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Brand New and Cozy Townhouse! - Open house dates:
Sep 5th, 2019: Thursday at 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Sep 7th, 2019: Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

This townhouse, built in 2017, has a flooring size of 2,090 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. An open and bright kitchen on the main floor with everything you need for cooking. A fireplace on the main floor creates a cozy vibe. The house has heated tile master bathroom floors and a soaking tub! Cats and small dogs are also welcomed! An athletic court also guarantees your fitness. Convenient location for shopping and commuting.

(RLNE5086668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have any available units?
19225 Damson Rd#J1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have?
Some of 19225 Damson Rd#J1's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19225 Damson Rd#J1 currently offering any rent specials?
19225 Damson Rd#J1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19225 Damson Rd#J1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 is pet friendly.
Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 offer parking?
No, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 does not offer parking.
Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have a pool?
No, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 does not have a pool.
Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have accessible units?
No, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19225 Damson Rd#J1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19225 Damson Rd#J1 does not have units with air conditioning.
