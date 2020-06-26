19225 Damson Rd#J1

Amenities

pet friendly gym fireplace bathtub

A Brand New and Cozy Townhouse! - Open house dates:

Sep 5th, 2019: Thursday at 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sep 7th, 2019: Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



This townhouse, built in 2017, has a flooring size of 2,090 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. An open and bright kitchen on the main floor with everything you need for cooking. A fireplace on the main floor creates a cozy vibe. The house has heated tile master bathroom floors and a soaking tub! Cats and small dogs are also welcomed! An athletic court also guarantees your fitness. Convenient location for shopping and commuting.



