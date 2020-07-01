All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1208 223rd St SW

1208 223rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1208 223rd Street Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
1208 223rd St SW, Bothell: 3 bed Tri-Level Home for Lease! - Very nice tri-level in a good location between Brier and Canyon Park.

Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

Two decks, one large, in back with spacious yard.

First floor has recreation room and laundry, 2nd floor kitchen, dining room and living room and top floor has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.

Available now for 12 month lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required.

$42 appl. fee see www.machersonspm.com for details. MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE APPLYING.

No smoking / no pets.

Contact Lee at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-368-5735 / leeb@macphersonspm.com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 223rd St SW have any available units?
1208 223rd St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 1208 223rd St SW have?
Some of 1208 223rd St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 223rd St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1208 223rd St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 223rd St SW pet-friendly?
No, 1208 223rd St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 1208 223rd St SW offer parking?
No, 1208 223rd St SW does not offer parking.
Does 1208 223rd St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 223rd St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 223rd St SW have a pool?
No, 1208 223rd St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1208 223rd St SW have accessible units?
No, 1208 223rd St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 223rd St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 223rd St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 223rd St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 223rd St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

