1208 223rd St SW, Bothell: 3 bed Tri-Level Home for Lease! - Very nice tri-level in a good location between Brier and Canyon Park.



Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.



Two decks, one large, in back with spacious yard.



First floor has recreation room and laundry, 2nd floor kitchen, dining room and living room and top floor has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.



Available now for 12 month lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required.



$42 appl. fee see www.machersonspm.com for details. MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE APPLYING.



No smoking / no pets.



Contact Lee at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-368-5735 / leeb@macphersonspm.com to schedule a viewing.



