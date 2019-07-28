All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

3922 223rd PL SE

3922 223rd Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3922 223rd Pl SE, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

Property Amenities
One Year Old Home -
Pacific Ridge in the Northshore School District- Crestmont. The 'Newhalem' plan offers a bedroom and 3/4 bath on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, solid Quartz countertops, extraction hood over large 5 burner cooktop, soft close drawers, pendant lights. Elegant master suite, with large walk out balcony! 5 piece master bath and huge walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. Second floor washer and dryer. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4161723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 223rd PL SE have any available units?
3922 223rd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
Is 3922 223rd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3922 223rd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 223rd PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 3922 223rd PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 3922 223rd PL SE offer parking?
No, 3922 223rd PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 3922 223rd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 223rd PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 223rd PL SE have a pool?
No, 3922 223rd PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 3922 223rd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3922 223rd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 223rd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 223rd PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 223rd PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 223rd PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
