3922 223rd PL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

One Year Old Home -

Pacific Ridge in the Northshore School District- Crestmont. The 'Newhalem' plan offers a bedroom and 3/4 bath on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, solid Quartz countertops, extraction hood over large 5 burner cooktop, soft close drawers, pendant lights. Elegant master suite, with large walk out balcony! 5 piece master bath and huge walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. Second floor washer and dryer. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4161723)