Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3207 193rd Pl SE

3207 193rd Place Southeast · (206) 331-6647 ext. 3331
Location

3207 193rd Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3207 193rd Pl SE · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3207 193rd Pl SE Available 07/01/20 3207 193rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Rambler in desirable Stafford Vista near canyon park! Remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances and stylish updates including a separate beverage/wine fridge. Cozy up in the living room with gas insert fireplace and wood floors. Fenced yard. Ideal location on dead end street, close to Canyon Park, North Creek and I-405. Pets case by case. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.

(RLNE5854477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

