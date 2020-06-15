Amenities
3207 193rd Pl SE Available 07/01/20 3207 193rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Rambler in desirable Stafford Vista near canyon park! Remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances and stylish updates including a separate beverage/wine fridge. Cozy up in the living room with gas insert fireplace and wood floors. Fenced yard. Ideal location on dead end street, close to Canyon Park, North Creek and I-405. Pets case by case. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.
(RLNE5854477)