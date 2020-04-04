All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

23026 35th Dr SE

23026 35th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23026 35th Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BR Bothell Home in Harvest Run - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b27e579051

Vaulted entry leads into a spacious great room setting which includes a generous kitchen w/ abundant cabinets, counter space and stainless appliances. Dining area and adjacent family room w/ beautiful gas fireplace and patio access. Convenient main floor office. Home has abundant natural lighting and great finish work! Upstairs -Large landing area, large master w/ ample closet space and a 5 pc master bath as well as 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room. Convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and schools! 2 car garage and lovely yard.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Please email lease@gpsrenting.com if you have any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23026 35th Dr SE have any available units?
23026 35th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 23026 35th Dr SE have?
Some of 23026 35th Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23026 35th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
23026 35th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23026 35th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 23026 35th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 23026 35th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 23026 35th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 23026 35th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23026 35th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23026 35th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 23026 35th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 23026 35th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 23026 35th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23026 35th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23026 35th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23026 35th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23026 35th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
