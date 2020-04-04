23026 35th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4BR Bothell Home in Harvest Run - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b27e579051



Vaulted entry leads into a spacious great room setting which includes a generous kitchen w/ abundant cabinets, counter space and stainless appliances. Dining area and adjacent family room w/ beautiful gas fireplace and patio access. Convenient main floor office. Home has abundant natural lighting and great finish work! Upstairs -Large landing area, large master w/ ample closet space and a 5 pc master bath as well as 3 additional bedrooms, laundry room. Convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and schools! 2 car garage and lovely yard.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Please email lease@gpsrenting.com if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



