Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
21211 41st Ave SE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

21211 41st Ave SE

21211 41st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21211 41st Avenue Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
21211 41st Ave SE Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Bothell Home on quiet cudesac. HUGE center island. Bonus Room. Outdoor Gas fireplace. Air Conditioned. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Located in the Marisol neighborhood, this home looks and feels brand new and comes with many upgrades and top quality materials. Sitting at the end of a quiet culdesac that has very little traffic and just around the corner from the community park.
* Excellent Northshore schools, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Middle School and the brand new North Creek High School.
* Enter onto hardwood floors on the entire main floor.
* The kitchen is the highlight and features a HUGE quartz center island, double ovens with convection oven, gas cook top, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and a pantry.
* Family room open to the kitchen and extra large dining room space.
* Covered back patio with outdoor gas fireplace.
* Fully fenced rear yard.
* The stairs going up feature wrought iron handrail with a wood cap, another quality custom feature.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and a bonus room/loft
* At the top of the stairs is a bonus room that is just too large to be called a loft. Big enough for TV room, playroom, home office.
* The master bedroom is large enough for king sized furniture.
* Large walk in closet in the master.
* Beautiful master bath all in quartz and tile. Soaking tub, double sinks, large tile shower.
* Good storage spaces throughout.
* Central air conditioned to keep the whole house cool.
* Tank-less water heater is very economical and you won't run out.
No cats. small dog under 20 lbs. will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4993666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21211 41st Ave SE have any available units?
21211 41st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 21211 41st Ave SE have?
Some of 21211 41st Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21211 41st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
21211 41st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21211 41st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21211 41st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 21211 41st Ave SE offer parking?
No, 21211 41st Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 21211 41st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21211 41st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21211 41st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 21211 41st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 21211 41st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 21211 41st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21211 41st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21211 41st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21211 41st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21211 41st Ave SE has units with air conditioning.
