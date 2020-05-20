Amenities

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

21211 41st Ave SE Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Bothell Home on quiet cudesac. HUGE center island. Bonus Room. Outdoor Gas fireplace. Air Conditioned.

Located in the Marisol neighborhood, this home looks and feels brand new and comes with many upgrades and top quality materials. Sitting at the end of a quiet culdesac that has very little traffic and just around the corner from the community park.

* Excellent Northshore schools, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Middle School and the brand new North Creek High School.

* Enter onto hardwood floors on the entire main floor.

* The kitchen is the highlight and features a HUGE quartz center island, double ovens with convection oven, gas cook top, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and a pantry.

* Family room open to the kitchen and extra large dining room space.

* Covered back patio with outdoor gas fireplace.

* Fully fenced rear yard.

* The stairs going up feature wrought iron handrail with a wood cap, another quality custom feature.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and a bonus room/loft

* At the top of the stairs is a bonus room that is just too large to be called a loft. Big enough for TV room, playroom, home office.

* The master bedroom is large enough for king sized furniture.

* Large walk in closet in the master.

* Beautiful master bath all in quartz and tile. Soaking tub, double sinks, large tile shower.

* Good storage spaces throughout.

* Central air conditioned to keep the whole house cool.

* Tank-less water heater is very economical and you won't run out.

No cats. small dog under 20 lbs. will be considered.



No Cats Allowed



