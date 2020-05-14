19523 33rd Dr SE

Amenities
Super nice Bothell Home. End of Street. Main floor Den or guest room. Upstairs Bonus Room. Northshore Schools. - Sitting at the end of a quiet street in the award winning Northshore school district and near the new Northcreek High School.
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level
* The kitchen features an extra-large granite Island with room to sit the whole
family.
* Slab granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas
range with powerful extraction hood vent
* Kitchen offers beautiful hardwood floors that open up to the Family room with
a gas fireplace.
* Main Floor Den could be a nice guest room and there is a 3/4 bathroom nearby.
* Private, fully fenced back patio.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms plus a Bonus room.
* The master bedroom is quite large and features a full sized walk in closet plus an additional smaller walk in closet.
* Master bath is all tile with a soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower.
* Tankless water heater saves money and wont run out of hot water
Sorry no cats, Small dog considered. Gregory Property Management.
