19523 33rd Dr SE

Super nice Bothell Home. End of Street. Main floor Den or guest room. Upstairs Bonus Room. Northshore Schools. - Sitting at the end of a quiet street in the award winning Northshore school district and near the new Northcreek High School.

* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level

* The kitchen features an extra-large granite Island with room to sit the whole

family.

* Slab granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas

range with powerful extraction hood vent

* Kitchen offers beautiful hardwood floors that open up to the Family room with

a gas fireplace.

* Main Floor Den could be a nice guest room and there is a 3/4 bathroom nearby.

* Private, fully fenced back patio.

* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms plus a Bonus room.

* The master bedroom is quite large and features a full sized walk in closet plus an additional smaller walk in closet.

* Master bath is all tile with a soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower.

* Tankless water heater saves money and wont run out of hot water

Below is a link to take a virtual tour of the home!

https://youtu.be/T4wNNMaNHH8



