All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 19523 33rd Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
19523 33rd Dr SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

19523 33rd Dr SE

19523 33rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19523 33rd Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Super nice Bothell Home. End of Street. Main floor Den or guest room. Upstairs Bonus Room. Northshore Schools. - Sitting at the end of a quiet street in the award winning Northshore school district and near the new Northcreek High School.
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level
* The kitchen features an extra-large granite Island with room to sit the whole
family.
* Slab granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas
range with powerful extraction hood vent
* Kitchen offers beautiful hardwood floors that open up to the Family room with
a gas fireplace.
* Main Floor Den could be a nice guest room and there is a 3/4 bathroom nearby.
* Private, fully fenced back patio.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms plus a Bonus room.
* The master bedroom is quite large and features a full sized walk in closet plus an additional smaller walk in closet.
* Master bath is all tile with a soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower.
* Tankless water heater saves money and wont run out of hot water
Sorry no cats, Small dog considered. Gregory Property Management.

Below is a link to take a virtual tour of the home!
https://youtu.be/T4wNNMaNHH8

Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below to schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3301173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19523 33rd Dr SE have any available units?
19523 33rd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 19523 33rd Dr SE have?
Some of 19523 33rd Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19523 33rd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
19523 33rd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19523 33rd Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19523 33rd Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 19523 33rd Dr SE offer parking?
No, 19523 33rd Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 19523 33rd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19523 33rd Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19523 33rd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 19523 33rd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 19523 33rd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 19523 33rd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19523 33rd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19523 33rd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19523 33rd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19523 33rd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WAMill Creek, WAKenmore, WA
North Lynnwood, WALake Stickney, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WANewcastle, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College