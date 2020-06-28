21624 104th St Ct E

Amenities
COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 Bed home in highly desirable East Pointe Bonney Lake neighborhood - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!!
Available 9/13/2019: Beautifully upgraded home with tile counters, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and so much more in Bonney Lake!
Apply today!
Requirements:
600+ FICO Score (exceptions on a case by case basis and may require additional security deposit)
Income must be 3x Monthly rent (exceptions on a case by case basis and may require additional security deposit)
No evictions
No criminal background
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, 2 pet max
(RLNE3359095)