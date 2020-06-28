All apartments in Bonney Lake
21624 104th St Ct E
21624 104th St Ct E

21624 104th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

21624 104th Street Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 Bed home in highly desirable East Pointe Bonney Lake neighborhood - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!!

Available 9/13/2019: Beautifully upgraded home with tile counters, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and so much more in Bonney Lake!

Apply today!

Requirements:

600+ FICO Score (exceptions on a case by case basis and may require additional security deposit)
Income must be 3x Monthly rent (exceptions on a case by case basis and may require additional security deposit)
No evictions
No criminal background
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, 2 pet max

(RLNE3359095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21624 104th St Ct E have any available units?
21624 104th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
Is 21624 104th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
21624 104th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21624 104th St Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 21624 104th St Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 21624 104th St Ct E offer parking?
No, 21624 104th St Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 21624 104th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21624 104th St Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21624 104th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 21624 104th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 21624 104th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 21624 104th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 21624 104th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 21624 104th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21624 104th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 21624 104th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
