21429 104th St Ct E

21429 104th St Ct East, Bonney Lake - Beautiful Town Home in Bonney Lake! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1594 sf. Tile counter tops in kitchen w/4"tile back-splash, laminate hardwood in entry, kitchen that features island and pantry. Powder room downstairs. Family room with gas fireplace. Master w/private bath & walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with linen closet, washer & dryer included. Fully fenced & landscaped back and front yard. 2 car attached garage. HOA covers front lawn care. Carpets, dryer ducts and windows cleaned. Recent service on gas fireplace and furnace. Located close to Costco, Home Depot & Target and in the White River School District. $45 application fee per adult. No pets, No smoking. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com.



