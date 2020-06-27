All apartments in Bonney Lake
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

21429 104th St Ct E

21429 104th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

21429 104th Street Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
21429 104th St Ct East, Bonney Lake - Beautiful Town Home in Bonney Lake! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1594 sf. Tile counter tops in kitchen w/4"tile back-splash, laminate hardwood in entry, kitchen that features island and pantry. Powder room downstairs. Family room with gas fireplace. Master w/private bath & walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with linen closet, washer & dryer included. Fully fenced & landscaped back and front yard. 2 car attached garage. HOA covers front lawn care. Carpets, dryer ducts and windows cleaned. Recent service on gas fireplace and furnace. Located close to Costco, Home Depot & Target and in the White River School District. $45 application fee per adult. No pets, No smoking. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5062342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21429 104th St Ct E have any available units?
21429 104th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 21429 104th St Ct E have?
Some of 21429 104th St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21429 104th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
21429 104th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21429 104th St Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 21429 104th St Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 21429 104th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 21429 104th St Ct E offers parking.
Does 21429 104th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21429 104th St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21429 104th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 21429 104th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 21429 104th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 21429 104th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 21429 104th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 21429 104th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21429 104th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 21429 104th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
