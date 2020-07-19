19302 79th St E

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE 12-3pm SAT 1/19 - This home is available on a rent to own basis only. Short term rent to own while in process of buying. Down payment assistance and closing cost credits may be available contact to find out more!

Text for a quicker reply!

PROPERTY RENOVATED:

- Modern finishes throughout

- Large covered walk out deck

- Redesigned kitchen and layout

- New upgraded custom chef's kitchen with new white shaker cabinets, new quartz countertops, under-mount stainless steel sinks, custom hexagon tile back splash, and new stainless steel appliances

- Stainless steel and glass range hood ?

- New garage doors

- Electrical panel updated recently

- New entry doors, door handles and closet doors throughout

- All new double pane windows including sliding glass door

- New imported Canadian laminate flooring with quiet walk pad throughout the home

- New exterior doors with new door handles

- Laundry room

- New and modern bathrooms with under mounted stainless steel faucets, large basin sinks, and new tile

- New designer paint throughout

- New lighting fixtures throughout

- New High Efficiency toilets in each bathroom

- New landscaping in fenced yard



(RLNE4390962)