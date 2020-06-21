Amenities

11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 08/20/20 • Open to Applications • - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT. This home offers a gorgeous gourmet open kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, granite countertops, built-in wine cellar shelf, and upgraded high-end cabinetry. Formal dining room provides a unique open design w/ elegant wainscoting & crown molding, tall vaulted ceilings, and a large window for natural lighting. With its soaring ceilings you will find the grand entryway w/ skylight and hanging light fixture a beautiful touch when guest arrive. The great room w/ gas fireplace and spacious living room offers a variety of areas to entertain! Office/Den is located downstairs on the main floor allowing this room to be turned into anything you would wish to use it for. The master bedroom offers french door entry w/ vaulted ceilings, royal master bathroom suite, and a walk-in closet. Laundry room has a wash sink with plenty of counter space and hook ups for your washer and dryer set. Outdoors you will find a beautiful manicured lawn with its partially fenced backyard. All utilities and yard maintenance are tenant responsibility.



Rent: $2,595.00

Security Deposit: $2,550.00



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



