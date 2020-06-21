All apartments in Bonney Lake
Location

11412 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11412 179th Ave Ct E · Avail. Aug 20

$2,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 08/20/20 • Open to Applications • - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT. This home offers a gorgeous gourmet open kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, granite countertops, built-in wine cellar shelf, and upgraded high-end cabinetry. Formal dining room provides a unique open design w/ elegant wainscoting & crown molding, tall vaulted ceilings, and a large window for natural lighting. With its soaring ceilings you will find the grand entryway w/ skylight and hanging light fixture a beautiful touch when guest arrive. The great room w/ gas fireplace and spacious living room offers a variety of areas to entertain! Office/Den is located downstairs on the main floor allowing this room to be turned into anything you would wish to use it for. The master bedroom offers french door entry w/ vaulted ceilings, royal master bathroom suite, and a walk-in closet. Laundry room has a wash sink with plenty of counter space and hook ups for your washer and dryer set. Outdoors you will find a beautiful manicured lawn with its partially fenced backyard. All utilities and yard maintenance are tenant responsibility.

Rent: $2,595.00
Security Deposit: $2,550.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5823544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have any available units?
11412 179th Ave Ct E has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 11412 179th Ave Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 179th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
11412 179th Ave Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 179th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11412 179th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 11412 179th Ave Ct E does offer parking.
Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11412 179th Ave Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 11412 179th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 11412 179th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11412 179th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11412 179th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11412 179th Ave Ct E has units with air conditioning.
