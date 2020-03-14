25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Unique standalone townhome community offers privacy and convenient location. Just minutes from Four Corners, Metro bus route AND the brand-new Black Diamond Elementary! High ceilings & hardwood floors welcome you into this freshly painted 3 Bd, 1.5 Ba home. The main floor offers open concept, 1/2 bath, fireplace & kitchen. Upstairs landing & laundry are a plus! Enjoy the large deck and fully fenced private yard.



Schedule a showing and view all PMI homes for rent - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound