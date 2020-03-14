All apartments in Black Diamond
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202

25123 Roberts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25123 Roberts Drive, Black Diamond, WA 98010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique standalone townhome community offers privacy and convenient location. Just minutes from Four Corners, Metro bus route AND the brand-new Black Diamond Elementary! High ceilings & hardwood floors welcome you into this freshly painted 3 Bd, 1.5 Ba home. The main floor offers open concept, 1/2 bath, fireplace & kitchen. Upstairs landing & laundry are a plus! Enjoy the large deck and fully fenced private yard.

Schedule a showing and view all PMI homes for rent - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have any available units?
25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Black Diamond, WA.
What amenities does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have?
Some of 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Diamond.
Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25123 Roberts Dr Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

