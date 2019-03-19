All apartments in Black Diamond
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22539 Southeast 298th Street

22539 Southeast 298th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22539 Southeast 298th Street, Black Diamond, WA 98010

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
This 2 bedroom with a bonus room rambler on Lake Sawyer is available NOW! It features a large parking area in the front of the home, with RV parking and two storage sheds. The living room, kitchen and dining room are open and great for entertaining. The bonus room makes a great play room, extra bedroom, or even an office. You will be able to enjoy Lake Sawyer in the summer time with access for your water toys or just a dip. The back yard has a deck from the dining room and a small fire pit. 15 month lease, $1000 Fully Refundable Security Deposit, $40 application fee per adult. Pet friendly with approval and NON-Smoking. To schedule a showing https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/959591 Click on Schedule a showing and follow the instructions. For more information contact Maria at 253-852-8195, ext 221 or email at mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.

Video tour on the link below!
https://www.facebook.com/mariag.pm.bellanderson/videos/303083887174196/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

