22539 Southeast 298th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom with a bonus room rambler on Lake Sawyer is available NOW! It features a large parking area in the front of the home, with RV parking and two storage sheds. The living room, kitchen and dining room are open and great for entertaining. The bonus room makes a great play room, extra bedroom, or even an office. You will be able to enjoy Lake Sawyer in the summer time with access for your water toys or just a dip. The back yard has a deck from the dining room and a small fire pit. 15 month lease, $1000 Fully Refundable Security Deposit, $40 application fee per adult. Pet friendly with approval and NON-Smoking. To schedule a showing https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/959591 Click on Schedule a showing and follow the instructions. For more information contact Maria at 253-852-8195, ext 221 or email at mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.



Video tour on the link below!

https://www.facebook.com/mariag.pm.bellanderson/videos/303083887174196/

Contact us to schedule a showing.