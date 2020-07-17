Amenities

248 Joshua Road Available 08/05/20 248 Joshua Rd - Built 2000, 2-Story home with hardwood flooring on main level and carpet upstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom/office on main floor; 3 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room w/propane fireplace, large, country size eat-in kitchen w/refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Large back yard w/gazebo, play equipment & small garden area. Central air/heat, gated small RV pad, 3-car garage w/openers. One pet only, cat or small (<25 lb) dog negotiable with a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE3216305)