All apartments in Benton County
Find more places like 248 Joshua Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benton County, WA
/
248 Joshua Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

248 Joshua Road

248 Joshua Road · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

248 Joshua Road, Benton County, WA 99338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 248 Joshua Road · Avail. Aug 5

$2,195

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
248 Joshua Road Available 08/05/20 248 Joshua Rd - Built 2000, 2-Story home with hardwood flooring on main level and carpet upstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom/office on main floor; 3 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room w/propane fireplace, large, country size eat-in kitchen w/refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Large back yard w/gazebo, play equipment & small garden area. Central air/heat, gated small RV pad, 3-car garage w/openers. One pet only, cat or small (<25 lb) dog negotiable with a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE3216305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Joshua Road have any available units?
248 Joshua Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 248 Joshua Road have?
Some of 248 Joshua Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Joshua Road currently offering any rent specials?
248 Joshua Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Joshua Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Joshua Road is pet friendly.
Does 248 Joshua Road offer parking?
Yes, 248 Joshua Road offers parking.
Does 248 Joshua Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Joshua Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Joshua Road have a pool?
No, 248 Joshua Road does not have a pool.
Does 248 Joshua Road have accessible units?
No, 248 Joshua Road does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Joshua Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Joshua Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Joshua Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 248 Joshua Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 248 Joshua Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

720 Arthur
722 North Arthur Street
Kennewick, WA 99336
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct
Richland, WA 99352
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAKennewick, WAPasco, WAMoses Lake, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORMoses Lake North, WACollege Place, WAEphrata, WAEllensburg, WA
Quincy, WAWest Richland, WAUnion Gap, WAPendleton, ORYakima, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity