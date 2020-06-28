/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Winslow
356 Wyatt Way NE
356 Wyatt Way Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1803 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious in-town Bainbridge Island Townhome - Property Id: 7098 Great opportunity to lease this charming townhome in the highly sought after Winslow Mews community in the heart of downtown Bainbridge Island.
Wing Point
400 Harborview Drive #222 - EH 222
400 Harborview Dr SE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1383 sqft
400 Harborview Drive #222 - EH 222 Available 07/01/20 Eagle Harbor Condo with Gorgeous View - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with an amazing view of the sound. This spacious unit is light and bright.
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
893 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
885 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
897 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
1544 Seasons Lane NW
1544 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
1544 Seasons Lane NW Available 07/06/20 Spacious Townhouse in Nice Location - Great home on Ridgetop in Breckenridge development. Clean, sophisticated. This is a light and airy unit. Vaulted ceilings a plus. Tenant pays all utilities.
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the
Downtown Bremerton
400 Washington Avenue #412
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1298 sqft
400 Washington Avenue #412 Available 07/01/20 Commuters Delight! - This Penthouse, corner unit condo is located blocks away from the ferry terminal, PSNS and more.
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1778 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,
Belltown
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1014 sqft
The 18-story complex of Skye at Belltown, WA, offers exhilarating views of Seattle amid a smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Hardwood floors, balconies and master bedrooms with walk-in closets make this property stand out.
Lower Queen Anne
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1167 sqft
Upscale community in Lower Queen Anne near nightlife and the cultural area. On-site amenities include a fitness center, rooftop community space and garage parking. Modern kitchens with hand-selected designer finishes.
Ballard
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
1003 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Belltown
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1042 sqft
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Crown Hill
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Fremont
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,037
1020 sqft
Seattle’s Fremont District is known as “The Center of the Known Universe,” and Epicenter is an iconic extension of this very artistic community! Fremont is an eclectic, lively colorful community where something is always happening! Whether you visit
Magnolia
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1300 sqft
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
Belltown
Elara
2134 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
937 sqft
Upscale apartment community in an urban downtown setting just steps from Pike Place Market. Elegant rooftop deck, dog spa, bike storage room, and wine bar and lounge.
Delridge
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
