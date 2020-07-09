All apartments in Bainbridge Island
455 WINSLOW WAY W
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

455 WINSLOW WAY W

455 Winslow Way West · No Longer Available
Location

455 Winslow Way West, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Bainbridge Living - Located on the corner of Winslow Way and Grow, this vintage home is located conveniently close to the ferry, shopping and schools. The grounds are a sanctuary of mature rhododendrons and a seating area, grounds care included with rent.
The home features two bedrooms on the main floor, full bath, kitchen, laundry area and spacious living room. The upper level has the master bedroom with a full bath. *The home has a fireplace but is not usable* Grounds care is included. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Pets not accepted. Interested parties must view the home prior to applying. To schedule a viewing call 360-271-1895

(RLNE5779762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W have any available units?
455 WINSLOW WAY W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 455 WINSLOW WAY W currently offering any rent specials?
455 WINSLOW WAY W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 WINSLOW WAY W pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 WINSLOW WAY W is pet friendly.
Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W offer parking?
No, 455 WINSLOW WAY W does not offer parking.
Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 WINSLOW WAY W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W have a pool?
No, 455 WINSLOW WAY W does not have a pool.
Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W have accessible units?
No, 455 WINSLOW WAY W does not have accessible units.
Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 WINSLOW WAY W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 WINSLOW WAY W have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 WINSLOW WAY W does not have units with air conditioning.

