455 WINSLOW WAY W

Downtown Bainbridge Living - Located on the corner of Winslow Way and Grow, this vintage home is located conveniently close to the ferry, shopping and schools. The grounds are a sanctuary of mature rhododendrons and a seating area, grounds care included with rent.

The home features two bedrooms on the main floor, full bath, kitchen, laundry area and spacious living room. The upper level has the master bedroom with a full bath. *The home has a fireplace but is not usable* Grounds care is included. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Pets not accepted. Interested parties must view the home prior to applying. To schedule a viewing call 360-271-1895



