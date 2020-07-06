428 Harborview Dr SE

Amenities
Waterfront condomium adjacent to ferry terminal.
Waterfront top floor condominium one block to ferry terminal and two blocks to city center. Easy commute to Seattle.
Living room and dining room are completely open to Eagle Harbor. Large balcony / deck for relaxing over the water. All new high end windows and doors. All new kitchen appliances and high end kitchen cabinetry. Granite counters. Fireplace.
Secure elevator lobby. Large storage room adjacent to condo. Carport has additional storage. Large seasonal swimming pool. Rent includes water, sewer, internet and basic cable TV.
Must have excellent credit. No smoking or vaping. Small pets with permission. Lease negotiable.
No Dogs Allowed
