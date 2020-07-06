All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 428 Harborview Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
428 Harborview Dr SE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

428 Harborview Dr SE

428 Harborview Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

428 Harborview Drive Southeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Wing Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
Waterfront condomium adjacent to ferry terminal. - Property Id: 263294

Waterfront top floor condominium one block to ferry terminal and two blocks to city center. Easy commute to Seattle.

Living room and dining room are completely open to Eagle Harbor. Large balcony / deck for relaxing over the water. All new high end windows and doors. All new kitchen appliances and high end kitchen cabinetry. Granite counters. Fireplace.

Secure elevator lobby. Large storage room adjacent to condo. Carport has additional storage. Large seasonal swimming pool. Rent includes water, sewer, internet and basic cable TV.

Must have excellent credit. No smoking or vaping. Small pets with permission. Lease negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263294
Property Id 263294

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5704594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Harborview Dr SE have any available units?
428 Harborview Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 428 Harborview Dr SE have?
Some of 428 Harborview Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Harborview Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
428 Harborview Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Harborview Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Harborview Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 428 Harborview Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 428 Harborview Dr SE offers parking.
Does 428 Harborview Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Harborview Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Harborview Dr SE have a pool?
Yes, 428 Harborview Dr SE has a pool.
Does 428 Harborview Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 428 Harborview Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Harborview Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Harborview Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Harborview Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Harborview Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College