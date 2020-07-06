428 Harborview Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport elevator parking pool internet access lobby

Waterfront condomium adjacent to ferry terminal. - Property Id: 263294



Waterfront top floor condominium one block to ferry terminal and two blocks to city center. Easy commute to Seattle.



Living room and dining room are completely open to Eagle Harbor. Large balcony / deck for relaxing over the water. All new high end windows and doors. All new kitchen appliances and high end kitchen cabinetry. Granite counters. Fireplace.



Secure elevator lobby. Large storage room adjacent to condo. Carport has additional storage. Large seasonal swimming pool. Rent includes water, sewer, internet and basic cable TV.



Must have excellent credit. No smoking or vaping. Small pets with permission. Lease negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263294

Property Id 263294



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5704594)