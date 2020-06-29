All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

15455 Smoland Lane NE

15455 Smoland Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15455 Smoland Lane Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Port Madison

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15455 Smoland Lane NE Available 11/01/19 Bainbridge Island short term rental - hardwood floors, a wall of windows and soaring vaulted ceilings will great you as you enter this light and bright living room. French doors from the open kitchen/dining space will lead to the large back deck and out to the private one plus acre yard but don't worry, landscaping is included. In addition to the 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, there is a huge bonus room above the detached 3 car garage. This is the perfect home office or rec room space. Lovely home, come & take a look. Available for rent through June.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE have any available units?
15455 Smoland Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 15455 Smoland Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
15455 Smoland Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15455 Smoland Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 15455 Smoland Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 15455 Smoland Lane NE offers parking.
Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15455 Smoland Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE have a pool?
No, 15455 Smoland Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 15455 Smoland Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15455 Smoland Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15455 Smoland Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15455 Smoland Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
