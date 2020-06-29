Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

15455 Smoland Lane NE Available 11/01/19 Bainbridge Island short term rental - hardwood floors, a wall of windows and soaring vaulted ceilings will great you as you enter this light and bright living room. French doors from the open kitchen/dining space will lead to the large back deck and out to the private one plus acre yard but don't worry, landscaping is included. In addition to the 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, there is a huge bonus room above the detached 3 car garage. This is the perfect home office or rec room space. Lovely home, come & take a look. Available for rent through June.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

windermereforrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223489)