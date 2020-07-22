All apartments in Bainbridge Island
15015 Washington Ave NE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:35 AM

15015 Washington Ave NE

15015 Washington Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

15015 Washington Ave NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Port Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with office turn of the century cottage is available November 1st. Peek a boo views of Port Madison while you enjoy the large covered deck. Beautiful origial wood flooring with wood burning fireplace, Freshly painted millwork throughout and original clawfoot bathtub are just some of the amazing craftsman charm this home has to offer. Large utility room with washer and dryer has ample storage. Beach and dock use/access for Port Madison residents. Yard maintenance is included in the monthly rental rate. Lease term is 6 months then month to month. Pets upon owner approval. $25/month septic maintenance fee in addition to rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.

Please call 1-877-283-7368 to schedule a viewing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15015 Washington Ave NE have any available units?
15015 Washington Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 15015 Washington Ave NE have?
Some of 15015 Washington Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15015 Washington Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15015 Washington Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15015 Washington Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15015 Washington Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 15015 Washington Ave NE offer parking?
No, 15015 Washington Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 15015 Washington Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15015 Washington Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15015 Washington Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15015 Washington Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15015 Washington Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15015 Washington Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15015 Washington Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15015 Washington Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15015 Washington Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15015 Washington Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
