15015 Washington Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with office turn of the century cottage is available November 1st. Peek a boo views of Port Madison while you enjoy the large covered deck. Beautiful origial wood flooring with wood burning fireplace, Freshly painted millwork throughout and original clawfoot bathtub are just some of the amazing craftsman charm this home has to offer. Large utility room with washer and dryer has ample storage. Beach and dock use/access for Port Madison residents. Yard maintenance is included in the monthly rental rate. Lease term is 6 months then month to month. Pets upon owner approval. $25/month septic maintenance fee in addition to rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.



Please call 1-877-283-7368 to schedule a viewing today!!