123 Bjune Drive SE, #203

Amenities
Luxurious studio apartment in the heart of downtown Winslow - Stylish, contemporary studio in the boutique Seabreeze condominiums, nestled in the heart of Winslow. One level living at it's best with new hardwood floors, fresh paint & stainless appliances. Enjoy the luxury of heated slate floors in the spacious full bath with sleek quartz counters, stackable washer/dryer. The convenience of elevator access, covered reserve parking & extra storage make this the perfect place to call home. Just steps away from the waterfront trail, parks, retail and the ferry.
Call for a tour
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5863753)