123 Bjune Drive SE, #203

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Luxurious studio apartment in the heart of downtown Winslow - Stylish, contemporary studio in the boutique Seabreeze condominiums, nestled in the heart of Winslow. One level living at it's best with new hardwood floors, fresh paint & stainless appliances. Enjoy the luxury of heated slate floors in the spacious full bath with sleek quartz counters, stackable washer/dryer. The convenience of elevator access, covered reserve parking & extra storage make this the perfect place to call home. Just steps away from the waterfront trail, parks, retail and the ferry.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5863753)