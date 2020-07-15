All apartments in Bainbridge Island
123 Bjune Drive SE, #203

123 Bjune Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

123 Bjune Drive Southeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Luxurious studio apartment in the heart of downtown Winslow - Stylish, contemporary studio in the boutique Seabreeze condominiums, nestled in the heart of Winslow. One level living at it's best with new hardwood floors, fresh paint & stainless appliances. Enjoy the luxury of heated slate floors in the spacious full bath with sleek quartz counters, stackable washer/dryer. The convenience of elevator access, covered reserve parking & extra storage make this the perfect place to call home. Just steps away from the waterfront trail, parks, retail and the ferry.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5863753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have any available units?
123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have?
Some of 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 pet-friendly?
No, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 offer parking?
Yes, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 offers parking.
Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have a pool?
No, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 does not have a pool.
Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have accessible units?
No, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Bjune Drive SE, #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
