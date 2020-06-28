All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 10720 Broomgerrie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
10720 Broomgerrie Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

10720 Broomgerrie Road

10720 Broomgerrie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10720 Broomgerrie Road, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Ferncliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Modern Executive Waterfront Home on Bainbridge - This gorgeous contemporary home surrounded by beautiful landscaping overlooking Puget Sound is a work of art! Whimsical, modern and contemporary furnishings complement its sleek design and light industrial architectural elements. Metal, wood and concrete, finished with the finest craftsmanship and artistically unique details. Floor to ceiling windows, glass walls and stairs allow for amazing views from every living space. Tastefully furnished with a perfect balance of warmth and style. Appointed with every detail to surpass your needs, including hand thrown dishes by local artist/owner. Feed your soul and live in luxurious harmony spending a few seasons playing on the island. Multiple decks on two levels, hot tub. Available now through May, 2020. All utilities and landscaping are included.

Marta Morris
206-498-4716
MartaMorris@Windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3582369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road have any available units?
10720 Broomgerrie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 10720 Broomgerrie Road currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Broomgerrie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Broomgerrie Road pet-friendly?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road offer parking?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road does not offer parking.
Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road have a pool?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road have accessible units?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 Broomgerrie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 Broomgerrie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College