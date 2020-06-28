10720 Broomgerrie Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Modern Executive Waterfront Home on Bainbridge - This gorgeous contemporary home surrounded by beautiful landscaping overlooking Puget Sound is a work of art! Whimsical, modern and contemporary furnishings complement its sleek design and light industrial architectural elements. Metal, wood and concrete, finished with the finest craftsmanship and artistically unique details. Floor to ceiling windows, glass walls and stairs allow for amazing views from every living space. Tastefully furnished with a perfect balance of warmth and style. Appointed with every detail to surpass your needs, including hand thrown dishes by local artist/owner. Feed your soul and live in luxurious harmony spending a few seasons playing on the island. Multiple decks on two levels, hot tub. Available now through May, 2020. All utilities and landscaping are included.



Marta Morris

206-498-4716

MartaMorris@Windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3582369)