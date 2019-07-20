1039 Ihland Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

In town Winslow...walk to the Seattle ferry. - This is a private little oasis right in the heart of Winslow....

Darling, quiet, private and serene. Come and take a look at this 2 bedroom town house complete with views from your patio of the private lake, private garage, parking, courtyard entrance and ability to walk to everything town has to offer. Just minutes to the Seattle ferry....why deal with city traffic.



Call for a tour



Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

BobbiNeal@Windermere.com



(RLNE4951529)