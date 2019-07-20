1039 Ihland Place NE

Amenities
In town Winslow...walk to the Seattle ferry. - This is a private little oasis right in the heart of Winslow....
Darling, quiet, private and serene. Come and take a look at this 2 bedroom town house complete with views from your patio of the private lake, private garage, parking, courtyard entrance and ability to walk to everything town has to offer. Just minutes to the Seattle ferry....why deal with city traffic.
Call for a tour
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
BobbiNeal@Windermere.com
(RLNE4951529)