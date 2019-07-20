All apartments in Bainbridge Island
1039 Ihland Place NE

1039 Ihland Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Ihland Place Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
In town Winslow...walk to the Seattle ferry. - This is a private little oasis right in the heart of Winslow....
Darling, quiet, private and serene. Come and take a look at this 2 bedroom town house complete with views from your patio of the private lake, private garage, parking, courtyard entrance and ability to walk to everything town has to offer. Just minutes to the Seattle ferry....why deal with city traffic.

Call for a tour

Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
BobbiNeal@Windermere.com

(RLNE4951529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Ihland Place NE have any available units?
1039 Ihland Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 1039 Ihland Place NE have?
Some of 1039 Ihland Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Ihland Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Ihland Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Ihland Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Ihland Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Ihland Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Ihland Place NE offers parking.
Does 1039 Ihland Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Ihland Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Ihland Place NE have a pool?
No, 1039 Ihland Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Ihland Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1039 Ihland Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Ihland Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Ihland Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Ihland Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Ihland Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
