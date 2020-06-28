10286 NE Garibaldi Loop.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bainbridge Island Craftsman Style Home - This classic Bainbridge Island craftsman is located in Woodland Village, an easy walk down Ferncliff to the ferry dock or over High School Road to Winslow, shopping and schools. The home is in excellent condition and gorgeous inside. Brazilian cherry floors, crown molding, granite counters, extra tall windows and a sought after master bedroom on the main floor. The second floor offers two more bedroom and open loft area terrific family room. This is a wonderful home. Pets welcome w/ appr and deposit.

