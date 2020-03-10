3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest

Amenities

Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach.



4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den. Lots of space in this home. 3 Car Garage (2 Spaces available for renter, 1 Space allocated as owner space).



The main floor has kitchen, dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace, master bedroom, with master bath and an additional bedroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer on main level. Kitchen has newer Refrigerator, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Pantry. Dining Room has a built in hutch. Sliding glass doors off dining room opens up to large dark for entertaining.



The lower level has family room with sliding glass door that opens to a large yard facing the water. 2 bedrooms on lower level and a bathroom. There are 2 additional rooms on lower level that will be for owner storage and not available to tenant(s). Downstairs Family Room fireplace not functional.



New Heat Pump, Air Conditioning, Newer Vinyl Windows. Sprinkler system

Owner will provide lawn maintenance of mowing and trimming 2 X per month.



Schools:



Voyager Elementary, Kopachuck Middle School & Gig Harbor High School



Rent: $4,495.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $4,000.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00



Small (under 25 pounds), mature, house broken pet negotiable with Refundable Pet Deposit and approval of owner. Maximum of 1 pet.



12 Months Lease



We require an application on each person over the age of 18. There is a $50.00 application fee per person as well. We run credit/criminal background check, employment/income verification and landlord reference. Combined income requirement is 3X the monthly rent.



Contact Leslie at 253-514-6520 to schedule a viewing.