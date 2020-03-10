All apartments in Artondale
Find more places like 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artondale, WA
/
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:31 AM

3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest

3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest · (253) 514-6520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Artondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach.

4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den. Lots of space in this home. 3 Car Garage (2 Spaces available for renter, 1 Space allocated as owner space).

The main floor has kitchen, dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace, master bedroom, with master bath and an additional bedroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer on main level. Kitchen has newer Refrigerator, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Pantry. Dining Room has a built in hutch. Sliding glass doors off dining room opens up to large dark for entertaining.

The lower level has family room with sliding glass door that opens to a large yard facing the water. 2 bedrooms on lower level and a bathroom. There are 2 additional rooms on lower level that will be for owner storage and not available to tenant(s). Downstairs Family Room fireplace not functional.

New Heat Pump, Air Conditioning, Newer Vinyl Windows. Sprinkler system
Owner will provide lawn maintenance of mowing and trimming 2 X per month.

Schools:

Voyager Elementary, Kopachuck Middle School & Gig Harbor High School

Rent: $4,495.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $4,000.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00

Small (under 25 pounds), mature, house broken pet negotiable with Refundable Pet Deposit and approval of owner. Maximum of 1 pet.

12 Months Lease

We require an application on each person over the age of 18. There is a $50.00 application fee per person as well. We run credit/criminal background check, employment/income verification and landlord reference. Combined income requirement is 3X the monthly rent.

Contact Leslie at 253-514-6520 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have any available units?
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest does offer parking.
Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Artondale 1 BedroomsArtondale 2 Bedrooms
Artondale Apartments with ParkingArtondale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Artondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity