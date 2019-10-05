All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 20433 22nd Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
20433 22nd Ave W
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

20433 22nd Ave W

20433 22nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alderwood Manor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20433 22nd Avenue West, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
PETS! Be the 1st Tenants in This Newly Remodeled, Gorgeous Home in Great Location! - Be the first tenants in this beautiful, newly updated NW contemporary home! This home has been lovingly cared for by one owner since construction and has just had 50K+ in upgrades: new roof, siding & driveway; remodeled cook's kitchen with island, gas cooktop, and brand new SS appliances; refinished hardwoods and new carpets; upgraded bathrooms and large laundry room; & freshly painted interior & exterior. The master suite is huge with a beautiful master bath and a large walk-in closet; there are 3 other bedrooms and a spacious full bath upstairs; a 5th bedroom is downstairs, perfect for guests! This home looks like a brand new house, and there is so much light! Entertain in the open-concept kitchen/casual dining/famiy room, in the formal living and dining room, or in your lush, private, fully fenced backyard. There is tons of storage here with a large 2-car garage & two storage sheds in the backyard. This home is ideally located on a cul-de-sac near I-5/I-405, public transit, future light rail, Whole Foods, parks, banking, and Alderwood Mall. Edmonds School District. You're going to love living here!

Pets possibly negotiable with pet screening and pet rent.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of 4,000.00 can be split across 3 months.
- Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.
- Administrative Fee of $250.
- Furnace Filter Reduction Program available $10/month.
- No smoking property, inside and out.
- No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20433 22nd Ave W have any available units?
20433 22nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 20433 22nd Ave W have?
Some of 20433 22nd Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20433 22nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
20433 22nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20433 22nd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20433 22nd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 20433 22nd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 20433 22nd Ave W offers parking.
Does 20433 22nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20433 22nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20433 22nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 20433 22nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 20433 22nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 20433 22nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 20433 22nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20433 22nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20433 22nd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20433 22nd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Alderwood Manor Apartments with BalconyAlderwood Manor Apartments with Garage
Alderwood Manor Apartments with ParkingAlderwood Manor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Alderwood Manor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College