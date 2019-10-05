20433 22nd Ave W

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

PETS! Be the 1st Tenants in This Newly Remodeled, Gorgeous Home in Great Location! - Be the first tenants in this beautiful, newly updated NW contemporary home! This home has been lovingly cared for by one owner since construction and has just had 50K+ in upgrades: new roof, siding & driveway; remodeled cook's kitchen with island, gas cooktop, and brand new SS appliances; refinished hardwoods and new carpets; upgraded bathrooms and large laundry room; & freshly painted interior & exterior. The master suite is huge with a beautiful master bath and a large walk-in closet; there are 3 other bedrooms and a spacious full bath upstairs; a 5th bedroom is downstairs, perfect for guests! This home looks like a brand new house, and there is so much light! Entertain in the open-concept kitchen/casual dining/famiy room, in the formal living and dining room, or in your lush, private, fully fenced backyard. There is tons of storage here with a large 2-car garage & two storage sheds in the backyard. This home is ideally located on a cul-de-sac near I-5/I-405, public transit, future light rail, Whole Foods, parks, banking, and Alderwood Mall. Edmonds School District. You're going to love living here!



Pets possibly negotiable with pet screening and pet rent.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of 4,000.00 can be split across 3 months.

- Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care.

- Administrative Fee of $250.

- Furnace Filter Reduction Program available $10/month.

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5130245)