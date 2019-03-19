20029 35th Ave W

Amenities

Incredibly spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath mid-century rambler, close to Alderwood Mall. 2,200 sq ft. Fully fenced backyard. Rec Room offers many great possibilities! Easy access to Lynnwood Transit Center, I-5, I-405, Hwy 99, Shops, Restaurants, schools.



Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



