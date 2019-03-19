All apartments in Alderwood Manor
20029 35th Ave W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20029 35th Ave W

20029 35th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20029 35th Avenue West, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6af9f6f0f2 ----

Incredibly spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath mid-century rambler, close to Alderwood Mall. 2,200 sq ft. Fully fenced backyard. Rec Room offers many great possibilities! Easy access to Lynnwood Transit Center, I-5, I-405, Hwy 99, Shops, Restaurants, schools.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Miller Laine Property Management
100 2nd Ave S, Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98020
Phone: 1 425-250-5559

Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20029 35th Ave W have any available units?
20029 35th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
Is 20029 35th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
20029 35th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20029 35th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20029 35th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 20029 35th Ave W offer parking?
No, 20029 35th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 20029 35th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20029 35th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20029 35th Ave W have a pool?
No, 20029 35th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 20029 35th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 20029 35th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 20029 35th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20029 35th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20029 35th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20029 35th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
